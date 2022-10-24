UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a rough performance against Michigan two weeks ago, Sean Clifford bounced back in a big way during the White Out against Minnesota by being named the Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week. The sixth year senior had his best game of the season throwing for a season high 295 yards and four touchdowns while completing 74% of his passes.

“I think Sean’s getting rid of some balls,” said Head Coach James Franklin. “I thought the throw that Sean made with the guy coming down the middle and he knew he was gonna get rocked and he threw the deep ball to Parker Washington and that was one of the better throws I’ve seen Sean make under duress and standing in there and delivering a ball like that.”

This is the second time Clifford has been named the Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week, with the other coming in Penn State’s comeback win against Purdue in week one.