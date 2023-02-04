YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Rutter’s announced on Thursday that they are introducing a new Spiked Slushie flavor in honor of Valentine’s Day.

“Stronger Than Cupid’s Arrow” is a watermelon flavored Spiked Slushie that will be featured at Rutter’s this Valentine’s Day season.

The new Spiked Slushie will be available for purchase in a 20-ounce cup, as well as a 64-ounce or 128-ounce Party Bag.

A total of 52 Rutter’s locations throughout Pennsylvania will be selling the Spiked Slushies.

“At Rutter’s, we’re always looking for new ways to bring fun and unique offerings to our customers,” said Adam Long, Rutter’s Senior Category Manager. “We hope our customers continue to enjoy our Spiked Slushies and are excited for more new flavors in 2023…stay tuned!”