COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Fatts Russell scored eight of his 18 points at the free-throw line with less than a minute to play and Maryland held off Penn State 67-61. Maryland (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten Conference) didn’t have a basket in the last 6:20 of the game and didn’t score until Russell made the first of two free throws with 53 seconds remaining to put the Terps up 60-53. Sam Sessoms and Myles Dread both made 3-pointers to twice get Penn State (11-13, 6-10) within four points, but Russell sank 7 of 8 free throws in the final 40 seconds to preserve the win. Russell is 25 points shy of 2,000 for his career. Sessoms scored 17 to pace Penn State.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction