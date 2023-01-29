HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Speaker of the House Mark Rozzi announced on Saturday the next two stops on his listening tour.

Rozzi will be joined by members of the bipartisan Speaker’s Workgroup to Move Pennsylvania Forward, a group of six House members convened to create bipartisan operating rules for the House and work to break the partisan gridlock in Harrisburg to swiftly address justice for survivors of sexual assault. The event is also expected to be live streamed.

The dates for the last two stops of the tour, as quoted in the release are:

Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub, 123 S. Burrowes St. in State College.

Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Snyder Room on the Third Floor of the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center of Kings College, 116 N. Main St. in Wilkes-Barre.