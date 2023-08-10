TROUTVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Former Penn State wrestler Roman Bravo-Young is bringing his wrestling expertise to the Botetourt Training Center on Saturday, August 12 for a two session clinic. Team Botetourt Wrestling is putting on the event. Bravo-Young is a 2-time NCAA champ, a 3-time All-American and a 4-time Arizona State Champ with a perfect 182-0 high school record.

Bobby Stewart of Team Botetourt Wrestling is proud to bring a wrestler the caliber of Bravo-Young to the area.

“They are far and few between. They do not grow on trees. So when you get the attention of one and to get him in your facility and train the kids it is a benefit for the community,” said Stewart.

The two sessions are Saturday, August 12 with the times 9am-11am and 12pm-2pm. The price of the clinic is $150 and it is limited 70 registrants. To register visit www.TeamBotetourtWrestling.com