PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The remnants of Ida moved through our area late Wednesday night into Thursday morning and caused a roadway in Portsmouth to partially collapse.

On Fairview Lane, you can see pavement crumbled and even a car hanging over the edge.

Large holes are in the street with water gushing underneath.

Portsmouth saw more than 7 inches of rain.

Fairview Lane, Portsmouth

Fairview Lane, Portsmouth

Fairview Lane, Portsmouth

Fairview Lane, Portsmouth

Fairview Lane, Portsmouth

Fairview Lane, Portsmouth

Fairview Lane, Portsmouth

Fairview Lane, Portsmouth

Fairview Lane, Portsmouth