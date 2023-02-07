EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials from the Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency have released a list of road closures from the train derailment fire evacuation site.
The road closures go into effect at 8 a.m. Once the roads are closed, no one will be permitted to travel in the area.
The road closures include:
- Adams St.
- Alice St.
- Anna St.
- Columbia St.
- Conner Dr.
- East Clark St.
- East Grant St.
- East Main St.
- East Martin St.
- East North Ave.
- Failer St.
- Forbes St.
- French St.
- Garfield Ave.
- Highland Ave.
- James St.
- Liberty St.
- Lyons Ave.
- Market St.
- Moore Lane
- North Pleasant Drive
- Oak St.
- Sebring St.
- South Pleasant Drive
- Sumner St.
- Taggart St.
- Washington St.
- Wood St.
City officials, including Mayor Trent Conaway, still urge citizens in the evacuation zone to immediately evacuate. Charges may be filed for those who do not comply with the evacuation order.
The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office will also be in place to ensure the road closures.
Law enforcement will be in the following intersections:
- State Line Road and State Route 14
- State Route 14 and Howell Road
- Stacey Road and State Route 165
- State Route 165 and State Route 14
- State Route 14 and Brookdale Avenue
- North Walnut Street and Highland Avenue
- North Walnut Street and West Grant Street
- East Street and West Grant Street
- West North Avenue and East Street
- West Martin Street and East Street
- West Clark Street and North Walnut Street
- Rebecca Street and North Walnut Street
- Main Street and North Market Street
- Wood Street and North Market Street
- Garfield Avenue and North Market Street
- Parker Road and South Pleasant Drive
- East Taggert Street at the Pennsylvania State Line
- South Pleasant Drive at the Pennsylvania State Line
There are also more road closures set heading into Pennsylvania. Those closures include:
- Route 51 between Route 168 and Ohio
- Anderson Road at Route 51
- Little Beaver Road at Route 51
- Taggert Road at Route 51
- Valley Road at Taggert Road
- Logtown Road at Route 51
- Enon Road at Route 51
- East Palestine Road at Route 51
- Darlington Road at Route 51
- Oakdale Road at Route 51
- Agnew Drive at Route 51
- Cannellton at Route 51
- Route 168 – all traffic will take northbound Route 168
For more information, call 211.