EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials from the Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency have released a list of road closures from the train derailment fire evacuation site.

The road closures go into effect at 8 a.m. Once the roads are closed, no one will be permitted to travel in the area.

The road closures include:

Adams St.

Alice St.

Anna St.

Columbia St.

Conner Dr.

East Clark St.

East Grant St.

East Main St.

East Martin St.

East North Ave.

Failer St.

Forbes St.

French St.

Garfield Ave.

Highland Ave.

James St.

Liberty St.

Lyons Ave.

Market St.

Moore Lane

North Pleasant Drive

Oak St.

Sebring St.

South Pleasant Drive

Sumner St.

Taggart St.

Washington St.

Wood St.

City officials, including Mayor Trent Conaway, still urge citizens in the evacuation zone to immediately evacuate. Charges may be filed for those who do not comply with the evacuation order.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office will also be in place to ensure the road closures.

Law enforcement will be in the following intersections:

State Line Road and State Route 14

State Route 14 and Howell Road

Stacey Road and State Route 165

State Route 165 and State Route 14

State Route 14 and Brookdale Avenue

North Walnut Street and Highland Avenue

North Walnut Street and West Grant Street

East Street and West Grant Street

West North Avenue and East Street

West Martin Street and East Street

West Clark Street and North Walnut Street

Rebecca Street and North Walnut Street

Main Street and North Market Street

Wood Street and North Market Street

Garfield Avenue and North Market Street

Parker Road and South Pleasant Drive

East Taggert Street at the Pennsylvania State Line

South Pleasant Drive at the Pennsylvania State Line

There are also more road closures set heading into Pennsylvania. Those closures include:

Route 51 between Route 168 and Ohio

Anderson Road at Route 51

Little Beaver Road at Route 51

Taggert Road at Route 51

Valley Road at Taggert Road

Logtown Road at Route 51

Enon Road at Route 51

East Palestine Road at Route 51

Darlington Road at Route 51

Oakdale Road at Route 51

Agnew Drive at Route 51

Cannellton at Route 51

Route 168 – all traffic will take northbound Route 168

For more information, call 211.