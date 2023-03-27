WEST READING, Pa. (WHTM) — RM Palmer Company, the chocolate company that owns the factory that was destroyed in an explosion released a statement regarding the event on Saturday, March 25.

In the statement, the company stated in part that they are “devastated by the tragic events at one of our West Reading facilities and we are focused on supporting our employees and their families.”

The Associated Press states that the explosion killed two people and left five people missing. One person was pulled from the rubble overnight.

Philip Wert, vice president of the West Reading council, said the building had been constructed in the late 1950s or early 1960s, and officials had to “access our archive to pull the blueprints last night, in order to get a better layout of the building and the mechanicals and the utilities, where things are,” the Associated Press reported.

You can read the full statement from RM Palmer below.

Everyone at RM Palmer is devastated by the tragic events at one of our West Reading facilities and we are focused on supporting our employees and their families. We have lost close friends and colleagues, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of all who have been impacted. We are sincerely grateful for the extraordinary efforts of all of the first responders and for the support of our Reading community, which has been home to our business for more than 70 years. We will continue to coordinate closely with local and national agencies to assist in the recovery process. We are anxious to be in touch with all employees and the families of employees who have been impacted, but the company’s email, phones, and other communication systems are down, and therefore we are relying currently on first responders and disaster recovery organizations to provide any available information to impacted families. We will be providing additional information and making contact with employees, impacted families, and the community as soon as possible. RM Palmer Company