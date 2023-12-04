PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following the injury to quarterback Kenny Pickett, the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing free-agent QB Trace McSorley, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McSorley, a Penn State University alumni, will reportedly join the Steelers’ practice squad. McSorley has bounced around in his NFL career thus far.

He was drafted in 2019 in the 6th round by the Baltimore Ravens and spent two seasons with the team. In 2022 he appeared in six games with the Arizona Cardinals completing 54.2% of his passes for 412 yards with zero touchdowns and five interceptions.

During his time at Penn State, the 28-year-old led the Nittany Lions over the Wisconsin Badgers 38-31 to win the 2016 Big 10 Championship. He was named MVP for his performance.