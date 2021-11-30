REPORT: LSU to hire Brian Kelly as next head football coach

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly watches in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Navy in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BATON ROUGE, La. – According to multiple reports, LSU will hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly to be its next head football coach. Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel first reported LSU’s decision to hire Kelly to replace former head coach Ed Orgeron.

Sources: LSU is expecting to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as the school’s next head coach. An announcement could come as early as tomorrow. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2021

Sports Illustrated‘s Ross Dellenger tweeted the university’s decision to hire the Fighting Irish’s coach.

#LSU is hiring Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as its next head coach, sources confirm to @SINow, as @PeteThamel reported. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 30, 2021

Sources tell WVLA/WGMB a private LSU jet was in South Bend last week, and the university had made several trips to Notre Dame throughout the season.

Hiring Kelly will come with controversy. In 2010, a Notre Dame student filming the Irish’s practice died, after falling off a hydraulic lift in due to weather conditions. According to ESPN, the student expressed discomfort with practice outside, but Kelly said he decided where practice would be.