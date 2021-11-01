Registration deadlines for 2022 Farm Show events are this week

FILE- In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, visitors walk amongst various displays during the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Pa. The massive annual Pennsylvania Farm Show was canceled as an in-person event on Wednesday, Aug. 19 because of the pandemic, ending the prospect of hundreds of thousands of people converging on the Harrisburg complex in January. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding is inviting Pennsylvanians to show off their skills and test their mettle by entering competitive agricultural events at the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Entry deadlines for hundreds of youth and open events are approaching for the 2022 show, which will be held Jan. 8 through Jan. 15 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

“The Pennsylvania Farm Show is an annual stage where the bounty and quality of Pennsylvania agriculture shines,” said Redding. “Whether you’re a seasoned veteran or first-timer in the show-ring or under the judges’ eyes, we hope you’ll join us to celebrate the rivalry and revelry of our $132.5 billion dollar agriculture industry as we Harvest More in 2022.”

A full list of competitions, entry forms, rules and deadlines and premiums can be found HERE on the 2022 Farm Show pages.

Diverse contests range from alpacas, antique tractors, succulents, seed art and pickles to public speaking. The Farm Show advertises the “[c]ompetitions are an A to Z representation of agricultural processes from cultivating the perfect seed to breeding beautiful chickens to producing the perfect egg to baking it in blue-ribbon brownie.”

Contests also include many popular events like bunny hopping, square dancing, cow milking and Sheep to Shawl, as well as chances to show your skills whether you’re an ag professional or avid hobbyist.

General rules and regulations for each event are detailed HERE.

Deadlines approaching in November include:

Beer: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 Livestock: Nov. 3

Nov. 3 Wine: Nov. 5

Nov. 5 Cheese: Nov.15

Nov.15 Cider: Nov.19

The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show will also feature a return of fan-favorites like the 1,000 pound butter sculpture, famous Farm Show Food Court and cooking demonstrations at the Culinary Connection.

For more information, click HERE.

