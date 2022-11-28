UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s 35-16 win over Michigan State secures the all-valuable tenth win of the season.

Following the blowout at Michigan, some speculated that the Nittany Lions would fold in the face of adversity. But, the Nittany Lions did the exact opposite, as they finished the season with four-straight wins. In that time, Penn State out-scored their opponents 165-40.

“This is a ten win program every year,” said Ji’Ayir Brown, a senior safety. “We got to get ten every year. That’s the latest from our special. We have very special players here. Came in unranked. I felt disrespected about that. But, you know, we put the groundwork here. We showed everybody where we belong.”

The Nittany Lions will wrap up their season with one final game, the bowl game. A New Years six bowl still remains in play, but Penn State’s post-season fate now rests in the hand of the College Football Playoff Committee.