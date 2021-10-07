Ready to scream? 15 scariest haunted houses in Pa.

The spooky season is back, and if you’re looking for a good scare, Pennsylvania has plenty of options across the commonwealth to make you scream.
Here are some of the houses reviewing websites say you need to experience:
- Altered Nightmares/Hotel of Horror, Saylorsburg:
- Two terrifying attractions reside in an old Pocono Mountain resort. They also offer a “Coffin Coach” that takes you on a dark ride through your own afterlife.
- Bates Motel, Glen Mills:
- The Bates Motel offers a frightening indoor display with digital soundtrack, lighting and high-tech special effects. Outside, they have converted the haunted hayride into the “Psycho Path” walk-through and added a “Revenge of the Scarecrows” corn maze trail.
- Field of Screams, Mountville:
- This spot uses different buildings and a patch of woods to create four separate haunts: The Haunted Hayride, the three-story Den of Darkness, the four-story Frightmare Asylum and the Nocturnal Wasteland in the dark woods.
- Ghost Lake 13 Levels of Fear, Conneaut Lake Park:
- This place offers two full hours of frights with literally 13 different experiences in one place, from a meat market to an abandoned mine to dark oblivion. For this reason, they have declared themselves the “Largest Halloween attraction in the world.” Paramedics are on-site for the “faint of heart.”
- Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary, Philadelphia:
- If this site sounds too scary, you can always come during the day, when it’s a public museum. But what was once the most famous prison in the world now hosts 15 total attractions, from four haunted houses to a more traditional historical tour, narrated by Steve Buscemi.
- Haunted Hills Estate Scream Park, Uniontown:
- This display has just upgraded all of their special effects for their seven haunted themes for their 18th season and also added the Soul Collector Stage. Get your tickets for the right night to enjoy some axe throwing on site.
- Hundred Acres Manor, Bethel Park:
- If you’re new to Pittsburgh, this is the Halloween tradition. The place features six themed houses, stretching over one full mile in length. They have also added two brand new themes for 2021. BONUS: The event hands out 100 free T-shirts every night.
- Jason’s Woods, Lancaster:
- While they have five attractions for your entertainment, the difference in Jason’ Woods is they offer something way beyond the norm. IMT — integrated motion technology — turns this hayride into a locked-in-place thrill-ride while monsters inch closer and closer.
- Pennhurst Asylum, Spring City:
- Three separate attractions at a real-life insane asylum that ran for almost 80 years before being shut down. The owners already believe it’s haunted without humans inside, but actors make the place come alive again during the Halloween season.
- Ravenwood Manor, Beccaria:
- This site is a three-and-a-half story mansion in a remote area. This year’s theme is “The Toy Maker,” with actors joining forces with animatronics and pneumatic props. The haunt begins before you even exit your car.
- Reaper’s Revenge, Blakely:
- Five haunted attractions: “Haunted Hayride,” “Lost Carnival,” “Delirium,” “Sector 13” Mutant Containment and “Pitch Black.” They are exactly what they sound like, and you have to sign an online waiver before you attend.
- The ScareHouse, Tarentum:
- This Pittsburgh area attraction has moved to the Galleria Mall in Tarentum. This year marks 20 years, and this year’s experience will bring some of their greatest characters of all time to this year’s haunt.
- Scary Harry’s Haunted Trails, Homer City:
- This multi-level haunt has made TheScareFactor.com‘s Pennsylvania’s Top 10 three straight years (2017-2019). But they continue to strive to top themselves in order to become known by Halloween fans statewide. Translation: Nobody knows what this attraction will do next.
- Terror Farm, Newport:
- This attraction is one of the newer ones in the state as it is only about five years old. However, it has made an impact with sites that rate haunted houses. It never hurts your credibility in this industry to have grounds that are already reportedly haunted.
- Zombageddon, Fredonia, PA:
- This hayride is interactive because you can actually defend yourself against zombies with a paintball gun. The price of admission gets you 125 paintballs to protect your fellow travelers. If you’d rather not shoot, that’s okay. You’ll still be allowed to ride and watch all of the action from the cab, but if the excitement is too much, you can instead take a more traditional hayride in the dark separately.
