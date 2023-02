SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The top-ranked NCAA Division III men’s basketball team made ODAC history Sunday at the Salem Civic Center. The Randolph-Macon Yellow Jackets beat Guilford 61-48 to claim the school’s 4th straight ODAC Tournament title.

It was the Yellow Jackets’ 10th overall title tying Hampden-Sydney and Roanoke College for the most all-time. The Yellow Jackets get an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The pairings will come out Monday at 1 pm.