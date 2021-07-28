Radio host Phil Valentine now on ventilator amid COVID-19 battle

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Conservative radio talk show host Phil Valentine, who is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, has now been placed on a ventilator.

According to a tweet from Nashville’s SuperTalk 99.7 WTN, the move to the ventilator was made “out of an abundance of caution.”

The station’s tweet goes on to say the host made the decision to be put on a ventilator to give his body some “much needed rest.”

Valentine had previously been on oxygen.

The statement from the radio station, which is home to The Phil Valentine Show, also states they are confident he will pull through, and thanks everyone for continued prayers.

In a July 11 Facebook post, Valentine confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID. He spoke about his battle with the virus on his radio show. In a July 14 post on the platform, Valentine wrote that he was doing his “patriotic duty for natural herd immunity” instead of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think I’m on the other side of it,” Valentine said of the virus days later, as he described coughing, congestion, and fatigue that “hurts like crap.”

He added, “I’m certainly moving forward, it appears, but not in a straight line… It’s just one of those things. I don’t want it to linger on.”

Valentine had previously expressed his disagreement with mask mandates, stating that hospitals were never in danger of being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. He has also been critical of the virus vaccines, voicing his concerns over their safety.

Mark Valentine, Phil’s brother, spoke with Nexstar’s WKRN earlier in the week about his condition. At the time he said Phil had “slightly improved,” but added, “we haven’t turned the corner to recovery yet.”

He went on to say Valentine would be the “most pro-vaccine person you’ve ever seen,” when he returns.

“When he gets back to the microphone, he’s going to tell you in his own words, but he regrets not being more vehemently and adamantly pro-vaccine,” said Mark. “The good news is we’ve had dozens of people who have responded and said they went and got vaccinated because of this.”