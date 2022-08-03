(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The push continues to give $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvania families amid the COVID-19 pandemic and rising costs of living.

Governor Tom Wolf, along with state legislators, on Tuesday reintroduced the “PA Opportunity Program,” which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians.

Back in February 2022, Gov. Wolf first unveiled the $1.7 billion proposal for Pennsylvania’s $2 billion in federal ​American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA​) dollars. Since its introduction, it has not passed in the General Assembly.

The Wolf Administration claims “while Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, the Republican-led General Assembly did not appropriate the funding for the program during budget negotiations.”

“This year’s budget made major investments in working families across the commonwealth, putting Pennsylvania on a pack to a brighter future, but we still have the funds to make this investment in the people of Pennsylvania right now,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “People need help now, and we can afford to help them. Let’s put this cash back in the pockets of Pennsylvanians, to help cover the higher costs of gas, groceries, and everything else.”

Rep. Delloso ​(D-Delaware) and state Senator Tina Tartaglione (D-Philadelphia) ​have submitted co-sponsorship memos in the House and Senate signaling their intent to reintroduce legislation to fund the PA Opportunity Program using the commonwealth’s general funds.

In the proposed PA Opportunity Program, Pennsylvania households with an income of $80,000 or less would receive direct payments of up to $2,000.