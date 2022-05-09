PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Pulaski County authorities said the person of interest in the death of a woman in Pulaski County was found dead in South Carolina Sunday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office said next of kin have been notified. We are making calls and working to get more information.

PREVIOUS STORY posted on 5/8/22:

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office said authorities have located a person of interest after a woman was found dead Sunday.

According to a Facebook post from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, Deputies and officials with the Military Criminal Investigation Division were called to the 23000 block of Skyview Drive in Waynesville just after noon on Sunday because someone had called authorities saying they were concerned about a woman there.

Deputies weren’t able to contact the woman and entered the home through an open window. The woman’s body was found in a bedroom upstairs.

The person of interest was identified by law enforcement, but was not located immediately after the woman’s body was found. The Sheriff’s Department posted an update just after 10:00 p.m. Sunday that the person of interest was located.

The investigation has been turned over to the Military Investigation Division, though the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department will help with the investigation.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department said neither the name of the victim nor the name of the person of interest is being released at this time, but said this is believed to be an isolated incident.