KENSINGTON, PHILADELPHIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania SPCA’s Law Enforcement Team say they removed over 70 dogs from a home in Kensington, on Thursday due to concerns for the animals’ health.

According to a press release, the PSPCA`s Animal Law Enforcement Team removed 73 Chihuahua-type dogs and one Rottweiler from a Kensington home on Thursday, May 11, over concerns for the dogs’ welfare.

PSPCA officers say they were contacted by the Philadelphia Police Department regarding a large number of dogs at the Kensington home located in the 1900 block of North Orianna Street.

As the release reads, Philadelphia police were at the home serving an order regarding a separate matter involving an individual at the home. Upon entering the home, officers say they found what they believed to be about 40 dogs living in unsanitary conditions in the row home.

The PSPCA`s team said they were contacted and immediately dispatched to the scene where they found nearly double the amount of dogs, with the total number of canines removed landing at 74.

Courtesy: Pennsylvania SPCA (PSPCA)

According to the PSPCA, the dogs were removed from the property due to concerns over the unsanitary living conditions and lack of veterinary care, as well as the significant number of dogs. In the city of Philadelphia, no more than 13 spayed/neutered dogs are permitted in one home or no more than two unaltered dogs, meaning not spayed or neutered.

The PSPCA said the dogs were brought to their Philadelphia headquarters to undergo forensic examinations and to be cared for by the shelter’s medical team. The owner surrendered all of the animals to the PSPCA after medical examinations, the dogs will be available for adoption.

A quiet Thursday evening for our animal law enforcement team transformed into a large-scale rescue. With a shelter already full of adoptable dogs as well as those tied up in court cases, our team never hesitates to rescue animals who are victims of cruelty and neglect. In this case, we added 74 more dogs, all of whom will receive the best care and a new chapter through adoption.” Nicole Wilson, Director of Animal Law Enforcement and Shelter Operations at the Pennsylvania SPCA.

The PSPCA Philadelphia headquarters is at capacity, and seeking adopters for the Chihuahuas starting Monday, May 15. Those interested in adopting can find the organization’s adoption policies and procedures online at their website or by calling 215-426-6300.

The investigation into animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing, and charges are pending the conclusion of the full investigation.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is asked to contact the PSPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 1-(866) 601-SPCA (604-7722); where tips can be left anonymously.