HARRISBURG (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — On Thursday, 59 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey. Four have been assigned to Troop E, which covers Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango Counties.
The ceremony returned to the Scottish Rite Cathedral in Harrisburg for the first time since December 2019 in front of a limited amount of family members.
“All of the men and women we celebrated today obtained the most important rank, the rank of Trooper,” said Colonel Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. “The long-standing tradition of providing the finest police services throughout the commonwealth is now bestowed upon them. May they all uphold the service, integrity, respect, trust, courage, and duty of the force.”
Locally in Troop E, Matthew Weir will be assigned to the Erie Barracks, Dane Barker will be assigned to the Corry Barracks and both Trevor Gallo and Ryan Northcott will be assigned to the Girard Barracks.
The rest of the graduates and their assignments include:
Troop A, Greensburg
Joseph V. Churner
Troop B, Belle Vernon
Jessica M. Bishop
Matthew V. Ferraro
Cody R. Stemrich
Jason M. Stover
Ally N. Wilson
Troop B, Uniontown
Brian F. Beauchemin
Shane T. Dorner
Gabriel B. Gresko
Christopher R. Keffer
Joshua Keiper
John W. Lance
Joshua E. Pavlosky
James A. Pierce II
Jacob D. Richards
Jeffrey J. Schlasta
Troop B, Pittsburgh
William O. Alua
Nathan D. Bartel
Troop B, Waynesburg
Chase W. Colucci
Cody H. Karaman
Troop C, Lewis Run
Brandon J. Long
Kevin M. Shaffer
Troop C, Punxsutawney
Alexis J. Stitt
Alexander S. Watters
Troop C, Ridgway
Brandt M. Beck
Troop D, Kittanning
Christian M. Kovach
Erica Nearhoof
Darryl G. Webb Jr.
Troop F, Coudersport
Melvin L. Eby III
Bryce A. Reichenbach
Troop F, Stonington
Jeffrey A. Brown
Troop H, Chambersburg
Shane E. Clark
Morgan E. Kaschak
Gregory J. Monaghan
Timothy J. Shields
Troop H, Harrisburg
Matthew J. Condrad
Michael T. Frick
Troop J, Avondale
Jeffrey F. Beach
Christopher A. Cashin
Troop J, Lancaster
George F. Puma
Troop J, York
Alecia I. Rohrer
Troop K, Philadelphia
Nathanael Fre
Nicholas T. Fusco
Lucas P. Metzger
Anthony J. Pickens
Andrew Tsai
Troop K, Skippack
Rebecca L. Lengvarsky
Kole S. Rodrigues
Troop P, Laporte
Brad M. Kalinowski
Jeremy J. Seabridge
Troop P, Towanda
Brett M. Cohen
Alexander K. Gushka
Craig P. Kalinoski Jr.
Steven S. Marianelli
Matthew J. Mondak