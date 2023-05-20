Update 4:21 p.m. — According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, 43-year-old Bruce William Miller II has been found and is in custody. State police report Miller was captured Friday afternoon.

There are no other details surrounding his capture at this time.

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are on the lookout for an escaped prisoner in Venango County.

At about 4:45 a.m. on May 19, Pennsylvania State Police – Franklin was dispatched to UPMC Northwest, 100 Fairfield Dr. in Seneca, Venango County, for an escaped prisoner.

According to a police report, the suspect, 43-year-old Bruce William Miller II, was transported to UPMC Northwest from the Venango County Jail to treat a head injury. While receiving medical attention at the hospital, the suspect allegedly escaped from the custody of the guards at about 4:40 a.m. The suspect fled on foot, exited the hospital and fled into a wooded area behind UPMC Northwest.

Bruce William Miller II mugshot | Photo: Pennsylvania State Police – Franklin

Police describe the suspect as a white man, 165 pounds, 5 feet 11 inches tall, brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. He has a crown tattoo on his neck and a laceration with sutures on his head. The suspect was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit from the Venango County Jail.

The suspect has ties to the Franklin area, the release states. An active search is underway involving multiple law enforcement agencies, PSP aviation and canine units. The suspect was lodged in the Venango County Jail for criminal trespass, resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension.

PSP is asking that anyone with information contact PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.