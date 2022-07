(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania State Police corporal is now facing four misdemeanor charges for leaving the scene of an accident and later lying about it to investigators.

That accident allegedly took place shortly before 1 a.m. near the intersection of West Ridge and Swanville roads on June 9.

Matthew Burns, 39, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and later making a false statement to investigators.

A preliminary hearing has been set for July 26.