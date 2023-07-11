Warren, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Officials released new details Sunday evening on the search for Michael Burham after he escaped from the Warren County Prison overnight Friday.

The massive manhunt continues in Warren County after the murder suspect escaped from prison during the middle of the night.

State Police said there may be individuals assisting Burham, which is part of the ongoing situation. They also believe the fact that the case is receiving national attention is good for the investigation.

In the event he is able to make it out of the Warren area, they want people to recognize him and promptly contact law enforcement. Police said they are receiving tips from the outside and are looking into all of them.

In the past 24 hours crews have searched numerous residences, abandoned structures and vast wooded areas , which police say indicates he may still be in the area.

“As a result of those searches, we have located some small stock piles or camp sites in wooded areas in the general vicinity in Warren and we believe these sites are associated with Burham,” said Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police.

Police are not disclosing where the stockpiles were found or what the supplies were, but say it supports the idea that he is prepared as a survivalist and ready to spend time in the woods.

Burham is considered armed and dangerous. People are cautioned not to approach him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Warren at 814-728-3600.