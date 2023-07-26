DELAWARE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – An 87-year-old woman was reportedly seriously injured after troopers said that a buggy crashed into her while she was on a lawn mower on Tuesday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police were called to the 600 block of Donation Road in Delaware Township.

PSP said that the driver of the lawnmower was traveling north on the right side of the roadway when the buggy struck the lawnmower, turning the lawnmower on its side. Both vehicles sustained minor damages.

Troopers said that the driver of the lawnmower suffered suspected serious injuries and was flown to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Fredonia Fire Department and ambulance services assisted on the scene.