Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The City of Erie has been placed on alert after an inmate from Mercer County who was being treated at UPMC Hamot escaped custody.

The male prisoner was last seen headed west on Second Street and is described as a white male with a goatee, buzz cut and wearing an orange jumpsuit.

City of Erie Police said the escapee fled the hospital sometime Saturday morning heading west and are assisting UPMC Police in locating the escapee.

UPMC Hamot released a statement saying:

An individual who is not in the custody of law enforcement may leave the hospital against medical advice or at their own discretion.

Anyone who spots the escapee is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as they become available.