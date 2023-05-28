Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The beaches at Presque Isle may be currently closed, but that will change this holiday weekend.

Head lifeguard Steve Dunsmore said the beaches will officially open at noon on Saturday, May 27 and then remain open every day from noon to 7:30 p.m., until Labor Day.

Presque Isle State Park posted on its Facebook page beaches open for swimming Memorial Day weekend — Beach 6, 8 and 11. ADA Access, Beach Wheelchairs are available at Beach 8.

Dunsmore also reminded park visitors that guarded beaches will be under a yellow flag warning for several weeks due to the cooler water temperatures at this time of year.

“If you need any assistance, flag down a ranger, stop in the public safety building, go to a guarded beach and tell the lifeguards that you need assistance. We’d be glad to help anybody out with any questions or directions or any assistance they may need,” Dunsmore said.

If you’d like to join the lifeguarding staff, Dunsmore said to call 814-833-0526.

Applicants need to be at least 16 years of age or older.