President Biden calls on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021. An array of progressive and pro-White House groups plans to spend nearly $100 million to promote Biden’s agenda over the next month to pressure Congress while lawmakers are on their August recess. The push being announced Monday, Aug. 2 coupled with a wave of travel by the president’s top surrogates, is meant to promote and secure passage of Biden’s two-track infrastructure plan. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)