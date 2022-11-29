UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Penn State corner Joey Porter Jr. headline 13 Nittany Lions named to the defense and special teams All-Big Ten teams Tuesday. Offensive awards will be named Wednesday.

The junior corner, who is expected to declare for the NFL draft, is widely considered one of the top corners in college football. He was Penn State’s only first team selection. Porter Jr. missed two games this season, but still finished second on the team with 11 pass breakouts.

Long-snapper Chris Stoll was given the Big Ten Sportsmanship award.

Penn State’s other 12 players named to the second, third and honorable mention lists include: Barney Amor (P) Ji’Ayir Brown (S) Abdul Carter (LB) Johnny Dixon (CB) Kalen King (CB) Adisa Issac (DE) Curtis Jacobs (LB) PJ Mustipher (DT) Jake Pinegar (K) Chop Robinson (DE) Nick Singleton (KR) Nick Tarburton (DE.)