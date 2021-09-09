Porch Pirates most active on Mondays and Tuesdays according to new survey

A new survey by smart home company Vivint revealed that porch pirates are most active on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The company surveyed over 1,000 people on their porch pirate experiences over the last year. It found that nearly 3 in 10 people have had packages stolen off their doorstep.

It also revealed that Monday and Tuesday afternoons are the most common time for thieves to swipe those deliveries. Saturday was the least active day for thefts.

Experts say try to redirect your orders to a work address or have a neighbor pick it up for you.