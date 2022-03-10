GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Devil’s Den, one of the most popular landmarks at Gettysburg National Military Park, will close for rehabilitation for several months.

The National Park’s Service says Devil’s Den has faced “significant erosion and safety issues” and will be closed for approximately five to six months.

The scope of the project will reestablish, preserve, and protect the features that make up this segment of the battlefield landscape. These improvements will allow visitors to better immerse themselves into the historic landscape that is essential to understanding the three-day Battle of Gettysburg.

Crawford Avenue, Sickles Avenue, and the Devil’s Den parking area will remain open as much as possible for visitor use. Adjacent battlefield locations, such as the Slaughter Pen, Devil’s Kitchen, and the Triangular Field, will all remain open. The construction contractor will occasionally need to close all road access around the area in order to further facilitate the project.

All road closure notices will be updated to our website and social media platforms with as much notice as possible.

The closure of Devil’s Den comes as another popular Gettysburg landmark, Little Round Top, also faces construction. A new pond has also formed after beavers moved in to Plum Run between Devil’s Den and Little Round Top.