(NewsNation) — People nationwide are being asked to be on the lookout for an escaped Pennsylvania inmate, even as more than 200 officers continue searching within the area where they think he is still likely to be.

Authorities said they are aggressively following leads in the manhunt for Michael Charles Burham, a murder suspect who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail last week.

Those leads include possible sightings of Burham and reports of break-ins at unoccupied structures. While law enforcement officials believe Burham is still in the general area, they are also urging people nationwide to familiarize themselves with his photo and be on the alert.

Authorities are also working to collect possible DNA evidence from supplies or locations they believe may be connected to Burham.

Helicopters, drones and infrared technology are all being used to scour some 500,000 acres of the Allegheny National Forest which is thick with foliage, rivers and streams.

Burham was being held pending charges of burglary, arson and kidnapping. He escaped from the jail by climbing up exercise equipment to a window and then used a rope made of bedsheets to flee.

Burham is a suspect in the death of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin, who was found shot to death in Jamestown, New York. He is also accused of kidnapping an elderly North Carolina couple while evading police. The couple were eventually released unharmed.

Burham has a military background and authorities described him as having survivalist skills that could enable him to survive in the nearby Allegheny National Forest. The terrain has complicated the manhunt, with much of the searching done on foot because vehicles cannot navigate the woods.

Authorities have already located several campsites and stockpiles of supplies in the forest. They believe Burham may be getting assistance in his efforts to evade capture. The reward for information leading to his capture has been raised, for a total reward of $19,500.

Burham should be considered armed and dangerous. Police warned the public not to approach him but to call the tip line at 717-265-9650 with any information.