Three Mexican men turned over to federal authorities on smuggling charges south of Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican police have arrested three men who allegedly packed 73 migrants inside two pickups and were driving them to the U.S. border.

The arrests took place late Tuesday in Villa Ahumada, a town 70 miles south of Juarez; the migrants were citizens of Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Ecuador.

The Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office identified the alleged smugglers as Jose M.A., Pablo O.G., and Manuel M.S. – all of them residents of Chiapas, a state that borders Guatemala, where hundreds of migrants from all over the world cross into Mexico daily.

The three alleged migrant smugglers are all from the state of Chiapas, Mexico. Below are the two vehicles allegedly used to transport 73 migrants to the U.S. border. (State of Chihuahua)





Chihuahua state police seized a Ford F-350 and a Ford FX, one with a cargo box and one with a camper shell, from the alleged smugglers. The men were handed over to federal authorities for prosecution. The migrants – 45 men, 16 women and 11 minors – were taken to a government shelter in Juarez.