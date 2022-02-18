OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a former employee of McDonald’s after he threatened to blow up the establishment.

According to a news release, on Friday around 9:15 a.m. Old Lycoming Township Police were sent to the McDonald’s Restaurant located at 1940 Lycoming Creek Road, for a call of a disturbance.

Police say upon arrival, store management told them about 22-year-old, Azeem Jaleel Burton, a recently terminated employee who entered the restaurant very agitated, demanding his paycheck.

A restaurant manager informed Burton his check had been sent to him by way of certified mail, the news release reads.

Officers say, Burton continued to yell and attempted to get behind the counter but was stopped by customers and employees in the restaurant.

According to law enforcement, employees told Burton to leave multiple times, but he refused and continued yelling, “If I don’t get my money, I’ll blow the place up.”

The news release states, Burton was told to leave a final time, to which he replied, “If you all don’t have my money when I get back, it won’t be pretty.” Burton then fled the area before police arrived.

However, police say they began to search the area and with the help of McDonald’s staff and customers found Burton in the nearby parking lot of Weis Markets.

Burton was taken into custody and is charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and harassment. He was considered to be a flight risk, denied bail and remanded to Lycoming County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 at 3:15 p.m.