CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The former mayor of Osceola Mills has found herself in hot water after allegedly shooting at a couple of pokemon go players in the parking lot of a food bank while on the phone with Pennsylvania State Police.

Ida Reams, 51, the former Mayor of Osceola Mills, reportedly called 911 Monday night, March 14 from the parking lot of the Community Food Bank on Lingle Street just after 9 p.m.

IDA REAMS, 51

Reams called about two people who looked suspicious and had taken a photo of her license plate. She then told police she was “done” with the harassment she’s been getting in the town, according to court documents.

Police noted that Reams audibly told them to get out there right now and that she will “F—-ng kill” the two. Police said they heard two gunshots and the call disconnected.

At just about the same time, PSP Clearfield received a transfer from Clearfield County 911 from one of the two Reams was calling about. The man said he and his friend were playing Pokemon Go around the VFW when this woman, later identified as Reams, came out noticeably intoxicated and started yelling at them.

As the two left, Reams allegedly followed them in her white Ford F-150 and cornered them into the parking lot of the food bank and began to circle them.

When multiple police units arrived, they placed Reams into custody. Multiple statements from the victims and witnesses said that Reams fired at least five shots from a revolver.

Reams was elected Mayor of Osceola Mills in 2013 and successfully won her re-election in 2017. She stepped back when her second term ended in 2021.

Reams is now facing charges including aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and DUI. She was placed in Clearfield County Prison, unable to post $50,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.