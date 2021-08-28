Police arrest woman for sexual offenses on Tybee Island

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was arrested on Tybee Island earlier this summer after admittedly using a sex toy on the beach.

According to a police report, Christina Revels-Glick was charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

The Tybee Island Police Department (TIPD) was called to the beach near 2nd and Butler streets around 5:30 p.m. on July 1 in reference to a woman performing a sexual act.

TIPD discovered Revels-Glick took a vibrator from her backpack and covered herself with a towel while using it. According to the report, she told officers she believed no one had seen her because it was quick, however, a witness recorded video and gave it to police.

Revels-Glick was interviewed at a nearby bar and “did admit to the masturbating on the beach.” Officers also found the toy in her backpack.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story