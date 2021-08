UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – A plane made an emergency landing in Union on Thursday.

According to Union Co Emergency Management, the plane made emergency landing on Union Blvd and nobody was hurt. It was reportedly a small plane that landed on the highway.

According to flight-tracking website flightaware.com, The plane left Myrtle Beach this morning headed for Knoxville, TN.

