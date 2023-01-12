(WHTM) — There is no love lost in the Penn State/Pitt rivalry. In the final release of the College Football Coaches Poll, Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi ranked Penn State the lowest of any coach.

Narduzzi ranked Penn State ninth in the country, while the aggregated ballots had Penn State finishing seventh overall.

Pitt finished 22nd in the Coaches Poll. Penn State head coach James Franklin didn’t rank the Panthers among his Top 25 teams.

Pitt and Penn State often recruiting similar players across the commonwealth and have often fueled a bitter rivalry.

The rivalry dates back to the programs first meeting in 1915, and was last played in 2019 marking the 100th edition of the rivalry game. Penn State has never played an opponent more in the school’s history than the Nittany Lions have played Pitt.

PSU leads the all-time series 53-43-4, and has won the last three meetings.

There have been no further plans to reignite the Pitt/Penn State game on an annual basis.