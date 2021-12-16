PITTSBURGH, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pittsburgh Pirates are changing up their 2022 coaching staff by adding three new coaches.

Andy Haines, Radley Haddad, and Mike Rabelo are joining the big league team after the announcement on Thursday, Dec. 16 in three positions.

Haines, 44, will serve as the hitting coach and may be familiar to Pirates fans. Haines has spent the past three seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers in the same position. He started professionally coaching in 2008 in the Miami Marlins system, working for single and triple-a teams. He even won the South Atlantic League championship in 2011 and won the Arizona Fall League championship in 2014 as a manager.

Haddad, 31, is joining the Pirates as the game planning and strategy coach. Haddad spent the last five seasons with the New York Yankees as a coaching assistant and bullpen catcher. He was a player with the team but joined their coaching staff in 2016.

Rabelo, 41, will continue to be the third base coach while also being the field coordinator for the Buccos, a position he started doing last season. He joined Pittsburgh in 2020 as an assistant hitting coach.