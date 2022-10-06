UNIVERSITY PARK, PA (WTAJ) — Penn State basketball players Jalen Pickett and Makenna Marisa represent the Nittany Lions on their respective all-conference teams.

Pickett, who led Penn State in scoring last season, averaged 13.3 points-per-game throughout the regular season. He scored in double-figures in 25 games, and was one of four players who averaged double-digit scoring for the Nittany Lions.

Pickett is the lone representative on the men’s basketball all-conference preseason team, only Wisconsin, represented by Chuck Hepburn and Tyler Wahl have multiple. The preseason player of the year is Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis.

On the women’s preseason all-conference team, Marisa was voted on by both the media and the coaches. (The women release separate media and coaches selections)

Marisa scored 22.2 points-per-game last season ranked sixth in the nation and was the third most in school history. With 1,244 career points, Marisa stands an outside shot at becoming the program’s seventh 2,000-point scorer.

Marisa is also the only Lady Lion on the list. The women’s basketball preseason player of the year is Iowa’s Caitlin Clark who won the Big Ten Player of the Year award last season.