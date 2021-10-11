Pick your own pumpkin this fall at one of these patches across Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With Halloween knocking on our door, it’s time to get your decorations out, plan your costume, and go pick a staple of fall — pumpkins!

Although experts say there’s likely to be a small shortage of pumpkins this year, many patches across the Commonwealth have plenty of fall activities for the whole family to enjoy! We complied the following list of a few fan favorites throughout Virginia for you to enjoy this fall:

Central Virginia

Gallmeyer Farms | 2090 Charles City Road Richmond, VA 23231 During the fall season, Gallmeyer Farms offers pick your own pumpkins, pre-picked pumpkins, fall veggies, authentic fall décor and more. In addition, they have free hayrides, play areas and a straw bale maze. Hours: Daily from 8 a.m. to dusk Fees: Free parking and admissions

| 2090 Charles City Road Richmond, VA 23231 Liberty Mills Farm | 9166 Liberty Mills Road Somerset, VA 22972 This family owned and operated 125 acre farm, established in 2010, is home to a fall corn maze and a pick your own pumpkin patch. They also offer pick your own flowers. Hours: Sunday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fees: Prices vary by day

| 9166 Liberty Mills Road Somerset, VA 22972 Ashland Berry Farm | 12607 Old Ridge Road Beaverdam, VA 23015 Established in 1978, Ashland Berry Farm has over 30 acres of pumpkins and fun fall family activities. In addition, guests can enjoy Fort Pumpkin, the 3D Boo House and homemade donuts. Hours: Tuesday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fees: $25 all you can carry pumpkins plus hayride; various other fees for kids activities

| 12607 Old Ridge Road Beaverdam, VA 23015 Chesterfield Berry Farm | 26002 Pear Orchard Road Moseley, VA 23120 Located just 45 minutes southwest of Virginia’s capital district, Chesterfield Berry Farm comes alive each fall with their pumpkin patch and fall festival. Throughout their fall season, they have hayrides, an 8 acre dino maze, a funzone, barrel train ride, wagon train ride, pig races and more. Hours: Thursday – Friday from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fees: $12 general admissions tickets; $16 ultimate farm fun pass *only available on weekends

| 26002 Pear Orchard Road Moseley, VA 23120

Hampton Roads

Greenbrier Farms | 225 Sign Pine Road Chesapeake, VA 23322 Located in the heart of Chesapeake, Greenbrier Farms features a 15 acres pumpkin patch for families to come and pick their favorite pumpkin. Their fall festival also includes free hay rides, barnyard animals, kids games, and more. Hours: Monday – Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fees: pumpkin picking starts at $12

| 225 Sign Pine Road Chesapeake, VA 23322 Cullipher Farm Market | 772 Princess Anne Road Virginia Beach, VA, 23457 Since 1850 Cullipher Farm Market has been a fan favorite in the Virginia Beach area. During the fall season, guests can enjoy their fields of you pick pumpkins and sunflowers. They also have a corn maze and complementary play area. Hours: Tuesday – Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fees: $8 for corn maze wristbands

| 772 Princess Anne Road Virginia Beach, VA, 23457 Goose Hill Farm | 22090 Bethel Rd. Franklin, VA 23851 First established in 1978, Goose Hill expanded in 2007 to provide the local community with healthy farm-to-table produce. During the fall, families will be able to visit the farm to enjoy picking pumpkins, sunflowers and gourds. In addition, the farms boasts a corn maze cut into the shape of a peanut and ‘GHF 2021.’ Hours: Friday from 1 to 6 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fees: $5 for corn maze

| 22090 Bethel Rd. Franklin, VA 23851

Northern Virginia

Cox Farms | 15621 Braddock Rd Centreville, VA 20120 Family-owned and operated since 1972, Cox Farms is home to the largest festival in the Washington D.C. metro area. Throughout the festival, guest will be able to buy their own pumpkins, enjoy hayrides, corn mazes, as well as other fall themed events. They host a haunted trail event on select nights. Hours: Friday – Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. *5 p.m. in November Fees: prices vary per day

| 15621 Braddock Rd Centreville, VA 20120 Whitehall Farms | 12523 Popes Head Rd Clifton, VA 20124 The 200 acre farm was established over six decades ago by a Cuban immigrant who served in the U.S. Army during WWII. During the fall, the farm’s festival gives guests the opportunity to visit the field of pumpkins, a corn maze and nature trails. Hours: Saturday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fees: $12 for everyone over 3; $10 for active duty military and their family; $10 for groups of 10 or more *all tickets must be purchased online.

| 12523 Popes Head Rd Clifton, VA 20124 Belvedere Plantation | 1410 Belvedere Drive Fredericksburg, VA 22408 The 260 year-old farm sits on more than 600 acres that feature a pumpkin patch and maize maze. Guests will also be able to enjoy wagon rides, pig races, barrel trains, corn box and more. Hours: Tuesday – Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fees: prices vary per day ; additional costs for activities and pumpkins

| 1410 Belvedere Drive Fredericksburg, VA 22408

Shenandoah Valley

Mackintosh Fruit Farm | 1608 Russell Rd Berryville, VA 22611 Since 1988, Mackintosh Fruit Farm has been family owned and operated. Throughout the year, they grow fruits, vegetables and pumpkins. On site they have a playground for kids, as well as bathrooms. Dogs on a leash are welcome. Hours: Thursday – Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until all items are picked. Fees: $2 per person

| 1608 Russell Rd Berryville, VA 22611 Mulberry Hills Farm | 6442 Cross Keys Road Mount Crawford, VA 22841 The family run business produces a variety of pumpkins and gourds, as well as soybeans, wheat and corn. They also raise various animals, including angus beef cattle. During the fall season, families can visits for self-picking, hayrides and photos. Hours: Saturday – Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Fees: No admission charge

| 6442 Cross Keys Road Mount Crawford, VA 22841 The Pumpkin Patch at Hill High Farm | 933 Barley Lane Winchester, VA 22602 As a state-wide recognized “century farm,” High Hill Farms has been owned and operated by the same family for over 100 years. During the fall season, they offer straw mazes, pick-your-own apples and pumpkins, as well as a haunted house. Hours: Saturday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; night hours run Friday-Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. Fees: No admission charge, $8 hayrides and $8 corn maze

| 933 Barley Lane Winchester, VA 22602 Great Country Farms | 34345 Snickersville Turnpike Bluemont, VA 20135 Founded by a second generation of family farmers in 1993, their fall pumpkin harvest festival features pumpkin picking, pig races, corn mazes and bonfires. Hours: Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday – Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fees: $10 per child & $12 per adult during the week, $14 per child & $16 per adult on the weekends

| 34345 Snickersville Turnpike Bluemont, VA 20135

Southern Virginia

Owen Farm | 1668 Silver Creek Road Danville, VA 24540 As a full-service farm located along the Virginia/North Carolina border, they offer a pumpkin patch, corn maze and hayrides during their fall season. In addition, they have their Owen Market and a train ride for the kids. Hours: Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and alternating hours on select weekends Fees: $10 per child & $8 per adult, additional costs for pumpkins and rides

| 1668 Silver Creek Road Danville, VA 24540 Parrish View Farms | 2571 Dundas Road Kenbridge, VA 23944 Established in 2009 and re-established in 2020, features family friendly events and activities during the fall and holiday seasons. This fall families will be able to enjoy a corn maze, hayrides, one-of-a-kind silo theater, farm animals and pumpkin picking. Hours: Monday – Friday from 12 to 6 p.m.; Sat. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sun. from 12 to 5 p.m. Fees: $10 admission for all access

| 2571 Dundas Road Kenbridge, VA 23944 Williams Farm | 5175 West Lee Highway Wytheville, VA 24382 For over 80 years, Williams Farm has been family owned and operated. During their fall festival, they feature pick your own pumpkin, a corn maze, tractor drawn hayrides, pumpkin chunker, apple launchers, as well as many other fun children’s activities! Hours: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fees: Depends on activities

| 5175 West Lee Highway Wytheville, VA 24382 Joe’s Trees | 5110 Cumberland Gap Rd Newport, VA 24128 As a third-generation family farm, they offer a variety of pumpkins during the fall and Christmas trees during the winter. During their fall festival they have pumpkins, a corn maze, hayrides, and mining. Hours: Tuesday – Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Fees: Depends on activities

| 5110 Cumberland Gap Rd Newport, VA 24128