Philly Rowing Represented in Tokyo

When you think of Philadelphia landmarks, you think LOVE park, the Liberty Bell and obviously Boathouse Row. But Boathouse Row is not just beautiful site in the City of Brotherly Love, it is a training spot for some of USA’s most elite rowers.

“As much as the art museum is Philly, boathouse row is Philly and rowing as a sport is such an engrained aspect of the Philly lifestyle.” Says Julian Venonsky, coxswain for the Men’s Eight boat in the Tokyo Olympics. He started his rowing career for Malvern Preparatory school. Nick Mead is from the same area as Julian Venonsky and went to Episcopal Academy. Justin Best is from Kennett Square and went to Unionville High School.

These three young men make up a third of the men’s eight boat going to Tokyo later this summer. Along with their renowned coach Mike Teti hailing from Upper Darby. “He’s a legend in the Philadelphia rowing community” Said Nick Mead.

They all agree Philadelphia played a huge role in their love for the sport. “I know I would not have developed at the rate I did if I did not have access to the Schuylkill and that community.” Said Justin Best.

They encourage novice rowers in the area to take advantage of rowing’s elite community and events in the city. “In Philly you get to bang heads against everyone in the city.” Said Nick Mead.

And with the games delayed for more than a year, it’s been a long road for these rowers. “Not letting it get personal and always supporting each other during those long months of training.” Said Nick Mead.

Making these games so much more special for this Philly crew. “We are all here to make the United States a better rowing country. And we are pulling for a gold medal, that’s the ultimate goal.” Said Justin Best.