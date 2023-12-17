Are you ready to travel back in time with the DeLorean time machine? We are excited to reconnect with Past to Present Vintage, whom we spoke to a few seasons ago. This time, Joe Vernacchio will be guiding us on how to choose the perfect gift for vintage clothing enthusiasts.

However, their collection extends beyond just vintage clothing; Past to Present Vintage offers a wide variety of vintage clothes from hundreds of franchises, Philly sports gear, shoes, hats, and even Hallmark ornaments! With the holidays rapidly approaching, you do not want to miss this!