Philadelphia shootings leave 3 dead and multiple injured, including pregnant woman

Philadelphia police are investigating multiple shootings that took place Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. The violence left three people dead and at least 3 others injured.

A double shooting just after 9 p.m. in West Philadelphia sent a pregnant woman to the hospital. Investigators said people were gathered on the 5400 block of Pearl Street when the gunfire erupted. A 48-year-old man was shot twice and a 30-year-old pregnant woman was shot three times. Both victims are in stable condition. Police say the woman’s baby also survived the shooting and is receiving special care.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man was killed in North Philadelphia. It happened just after 12:30 a.m. on the 1800 block of North 26th Street. Police found the man on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Around 8 p.m. North Philadelphia at 12th and Huntingdon streets a double shooting took the life of a 29-year-old man. A second victim was taken to Temple University Hospital. Police say the 27-year-old man was shot multiple times and is in stable condition.

Also in North Philadelphia around 8 p.m. a man was killed near 21st Street and College Avenue. Detectives say he was shot in the chest and 7 spent shell casings were found on scene.