Philadelphia native and NYC Firefighter reflects on September 11

Brian McGuire grew up in Northeast Philadelphia and like his grandfather and father before him, the dream was always to become a firefighter. McGuire saw that dream become reality when he joined the New York City Fire Department in 1999. Two years later, McGuire’s world changed forever when he witnessed the September 11 attacks while working a part time job on Staten Island.

“You watched it, the ground shook, you could feel it and you just saw a big ball of fire on the second tower and once that happened we knew it was a terrorist attack and without hesitation, we all looked at each other and ran back to the vehicle to go to the firehouse and get our gear,” said McGuire.