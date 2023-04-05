SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Pennsylvania man wanted for murder by Philadelphia authorities was arrested on Sunday in Smith County.

Brandon Marcell Brooks, 26 of Glenolden, Pa., was arrested by Texas Parks and Wildlife based on an outstanding warrant for murder issued by Philadelphia County.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner issued a statement in March that said Brooks was wanted for fatally shooting a 26-year-old man on March 4, 2022.

“Investigators believe Brooks fired multiple shots at the decedent following an argument,” the statement said. “Two 9mm fired cartridge casings were located at the scene, but no gun was recovered.”

Brooks is being held in the Smith County Jail without bond as of Wednesday.