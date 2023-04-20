(WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles hosted former Penn State quarterback, Sean Clifford on a pre-draft visit this week.

The former Nittany Lions quarterback shared a picture on social media Wednesday from the Philadelphia Eagles NovaCare Complex where they have an indoor practice field.

This is at least the eighth NFL team to host Clifford on a pre-draft visit:

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers

New York Giants

New York Jets

Clifford, a four-year college starter, is the same age as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts who just signed a five contract extension worth $255 million.

While Clifford wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine he took part at Penn State’s Pro Day. Clifford ran a 4.57 second 40, a 30.5” vertical jump, a 9’8” broad jump, and a 4.31 second pro shuttle.

Throughout Clifford’s five-year career at Penn State, he threw for 10,661 yards, 1,073 rushing yards, 86 touchdowns, 61.4 completion percentage, and a passer rating of 143.8.

Clifford broke multiple Penn State all-time records in completion percentage, completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and pass attempts. He would also lead Penn State to its first Rose Bowl victory since 1995.