PHILIDELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Temple University Police say one man is in custody after they say a person had a gun near one of the halls on the University’s campus on Friday, March 17.

According to Temple Police, at approximately 2:43 p.m., an Allied Universal contracted security officer was monitoring the eatery area in Morgan hall when they saw what they believed was an object on a person that appeared to be a gun.

The officer immediately contacted a Temple University Police Commander who was directly outside. The commander called the incident into dispatch and responded with additional officers.

The person was taken into custody while recovering the firearm without incident, according to Temple Police.

Temple Police state that there was no alert sent due to the suspect being immediately taken into custody, and there was no immediate action required by the public.

Temple Police also say they have increased security at Morgan hall to modify the safety protocols,