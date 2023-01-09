(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) is reminding drivers that a 5% toll increase will take effect on Jan. 8.

According to a release, the commission approved the increase in August 2022 and it will affect the most-common toll for a passenger vehicle: increasing $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.10 to $4.40 for Toll By Plate customers.

E-ZPass drivers save nearly 60% compared to Toll By Plate.

Drivers also are reminded that Act 112 is now in effect, a law that allows PA Turnpike to work with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to suspend motor-vehicle registrations of owners with four or more overdue Toll By Plate invoices or $250 or more in unpaid tolls or outstanding toll invoices.

“This law strengthens our efforts to hold violators accountable for failure to pay,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “By far, most travelers do the right thing and pay their fair share. If you’re someone who believes there are no consequences for toll theft, we want you to know that you’re mistaken.”

For drivers convicted of a suspended registration, the penalties could include:

a mandatory, three-month driver’s license suspension;

fines of up to $500 plus court costs;

auto-insurance policy cancellations and higher premiums; and

a record of the violation on the owner’s driver history.

“Vehicle owners who think they may be at risk of having their vehicle registration suspended should take immediate action to avoid these costly consequences,” Compton added. “Contact us today to make good on any unpaid tolls before you can no longer legally operate your vehicle.”

To learn more, visit the PA Turnpike’s website.