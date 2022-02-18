HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania inches closer to having congressional maps that will be in place for the next ten years. The state Supreme Court now has the case.

The legislature and Governor Tom Wolf could not agree on how to divide the state into 17 congressional seats. The court now has 13 maps before them and on Friday, Feb. 18, the justices can pick on of the 13, after hearing arguments, or draw up their own.

During Friday’s testimony so far, it was agreed that all of the 13 would pass constitutional requirements of being compact and contiguous and not unnecessarily split communities.

One map, that of Republican State Representative Seth Grove of York, passed the state House and Senate and was vetoed by the governor. A commonwealth court judge said it seemed fine to her.

“I think it’s an easy slam dunk case. We provided a map that is constitutional it’s a 9-8 Democrat leaning map that Republicans did,” Rep. Grove said.

Rep. Grove says the Supremes should choose it, but critics say that the map unfairly favors Republicans.

“If the court were to choose a map that’s been vetoed by the governor, it would seem to me it’s asserting its power over another branch of government, which I would think would be problematic,” said David Thornburgh, Draw the Lines Pa.

Thornburgh says it is easy, but it won’t be. The big concern? With primaries on May 17, it better be quick. The Department of State said they want to keep the primary on that day and are confident it can happen if justices rule quickly.

This is a developing story as testimonies continue on Friday. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.