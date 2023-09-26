(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Representative Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie) has announced his candidacy for State Treasurer.

Bizzarro has served in the State House since 2013 and serves as the Democrat Policy Committee Chair.

“I’m running for State Treasurer to protect taxpayer assets, protect pensions, to protect you from Stacy Garrity,” Bizzarro says in his campaign announcement.

In a campaign video that begins with clips of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Bizzaro says Garrity “uses Harrisburg as a platform, spreading lies and promoting extreme agendas” and is “Pennsylvania’s highest ranking extremist office holder,” citing a Jan. 5, 2021, rally that Garrity attended.

Bizzarro outlined issues including strengthening programs that protect seniors, helping families with college savings, and providing low-interest loans for farmers, nonprofits, cities, and towns.

Bizzarro is a graduate of Edinboro University and has a master’s in Public Administration from Gannon University.

Garrity was elected Treasurer in 2020 with 48.68% of the vote, defeating incumbent Treasurer Joseph Torsella by less than 53,000 votes. A veteran and Bradford County native, Garrity has focused much of her term as Treasurer on returning lost assets to residents and college savings programs.

Garrity campaign adviser Dennis Roddy, a senior adviser at ColdSpark consulting firm, told abc27 that Bizzarro’s campaign announcement “offers no opinions or insights into what a state treasurer actually does.”

“In her first term, Stacy Garrity has been a guardian of the taxpayer dollar. Bizzarro, who lives quite well on his state expense account, only knows how to spend taxpayer money,” said Roddy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report