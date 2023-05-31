PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have released their Memorial Day Weekend crash and enforcement results for the period between May 26 and May 29.

According to State Police, they investigated 651 vehicle crashes, which resulted in four deaths and 142 injuries during the four-day period. State Police also say that alcohol was a factor in 59 of the non-fatal crashes.

Troopers also made 547 arrests for driving under the influence and issued a total of 31,128 traffic citations.

Below is a full breakdown of the numbers, with a comparison to 2022 numbers.

Memorial Day Weekend Crash Statistics

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2023 (4 days) 651 3 4 142 59 0 2022 (4 days) 775 3 3 191 66 0 Data Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Statistics

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2023 (4 days) 547 10,820 224 1,318 18,766 2022 (4 days) 526 9,905 233 1,080 16,616 Data Courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police

More information on 2023 Memorial Day enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.